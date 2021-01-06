Treasurer announces MO ABLE program has doubled in size

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Dec. 30 announced that the MO ABLE program has doubled in size since he took office less than two years ago. When the Treasurer was sworn in in January 2019, MO ABLE had 906 accounts and now the program has 1,826.

“Since taking office in 2019, I have worked hard to spread the word about this valuable program, growing MO ABLE 44% in my first year in office. To have doubled the program in less than two years is gratifying,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “MO ABLE is a program that can improve the day-to-day lives of Missourians with disabilities and their families. There is still work to be done and I look forward to continuing to spread the word with our partners across the state including disability service providers, Chambers of Commerce, and Missouri businesses.”

Launched in 2017, MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI. To learn more about the MO ABLE program and to take an eligibility quiz, Missourians can visit moable.com.