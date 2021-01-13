Treasurer , DOLIR partnership returns more than $1 million to Missourians

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced his partnership with the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) Division of Employment Security has reached another milestone by returning more than $1 million to Missourians who have applied for unemployment benefits. This partnership was announced in October.
By cross-referencing DOLIR’s contact data with the Unclaimed Property database, the Treasurer’s Office is able to conduct proactive outreach more successfully. Over the two months, the Unclaimed Property Division has contacted 100,000 Missourians via email, postcards, and phone calls. More than 5,700 claims have been processed returning $1,071,907.97. The largest return to date totaled $59,744.45 for a Jefferson County resident.
“Getting this program off the ground took time and persistence but it is work that has truly paid off,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “I am proud of the Unclaimed Property Division for processing these claims quickly and efficiently. This partnership is an example of good government and demonstrates what can be accomplished when agencies work together to better serve Missourians. I am grateful to the team at DOLIR for this partnership—and I look forward to expanding this effort moving forward.”
Those who receive outreach in the form of a postcard, email, or phone call will have to submit a claim for their unclaimed property. The Treasurer’s Office anticipates the number of matches generated by this partnership is likely in excess of a hundred thousand representing tens of millions of dollars that could be returned to Missourians who need it.
Last year, Treasurer Fitzpatrick worked with the Department of Social Services to launch an automated system that matches unclaimed property with past-due child support. This new system has returned more than $3.5 million in past-due child support payments to Missouri families.
One in 10 Missourians has unclaimed property and the average return is $300. Missourians can search and claim online at ShowMeMoney.com. The Treasurer’s Office does not charge to return unclaimed property.
Since taking office in 2019, Treasurer Fitzpatrick has broken three unclaimed property records, returning the first $1 million of his administration in less than 10 days, returning more $45 million in one fiscal year, and returning unclaimed property to more Missourians in one year than any prior treasurer.