Treasurer , DOLIR partnership returns more than $1 million to Missourians

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced his partnership with the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) Division of Employment Security has reached another milestone by returning more than $1 million to Missourians who have applied for unemployment benefits. This partnership was announced in October.

By cross-referencing DOLIR’s contact data with the Unclaimed Property database, the Treasurer’s Office is able to conduct proactive outreach more successfully. Over the two months, the Unclaimed Property Division has contacted 100,000 Missourians via email, postcards, and phone calls. More than 5,700 claims have been processed returning $1,071,907.97. The largest return to date totaled $59,744.45 for a Jefferson County resident.

“Getting this program off the ground took time and persistence but it is work that has truly paid off,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “I am proud of the Unclaimed Property Division for processing these claims quickly and efficiently. This partnership is an example of good government and demonstrates what can be accomplished when agencies work together to better serve Missourians. I am grateful to the team at DOLIR for this partnership—and I look forward to expanding this effort moving forward.”