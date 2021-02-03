Treasurer encourages Missourians to check for unclaimed property

In recognition of National Unclaimed Property Day, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Monday encouraged Missourians to check for Unclaimed Property.

“People say to me, ‘Oh, I don’t have any Unclaimed Property’ but the reason it became unclaimed is the fact that you didn’t know you had it. That’s why I always tell people to check anyway,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “We hold over $1 billion that we want to put in the pockets of Missourians--so search today!”

State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies and other business entities to turn over assets, including cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer’s Office. Most Unclaimed Property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits, and wages from past jobs.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick currently manages more than $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. One in ten Missourians have Unclaimed Property, and the average return is nearly $300. Unclaimed Property can be searched for and claimed on ShowMeMoney.com.