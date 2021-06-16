Treasurer encourages Missourians to search unclaimed property list

“I want to return Unclaimed Property to as many Missourians as possible," Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. "We are required by law to run these lists in newspapers, but this year we are making them available online so that all Missourians have access to these county lists regardless of their ability to pay for a newspaper. I encourage all Missourians to check the Unclaimed Property list and claim any money that is rightfully yours. I also encourage Missourians to take a look at the list and if you see a name you recognize, let that person know. It is always free to claim your Unclaimed Property and many claims can be filed online.”