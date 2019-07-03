Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Monday announced that his administration returned $45,083,224.85 of Unclaimed Property in the recent fiscal year that closed June 30th, breaking the record for most property returned in a year. In the prior fiscal year, the Unclaimed Property Division returned $44,696,518.89.
“I encourage all Missourians to visit our website and check to see if they are entitled to Unclaimed Property,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “This record-breaking year is a reflection of the Unclaimed Property Division’s dedication and hard work. I am proud to have them on my team—and look forward to hopefully setting a new record over the coming year.”
Treasurer Fitzpatrick has made returning Unclaimed Property to Missourians a priority since taking office in January. Staff in the Unclaimed Property Division returned the first $1 million of his administration in a record-breaking nine days (including a State holiday). In May, Treasurer Fitzpatrick and Unclaimed Property staffers travelled to Joplin, MO to help residents search for and claim unclaimed property. That effort helped return more than $328,000 in Jasper County.
State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies and other business entities to turn over assets, including cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer’s Office. Most Unclaimed Property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits and wages from past jobs.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick currently manages over $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. One in ten Missourians have Unclaimed Property, and the average return is nearly $300. Unclaimed Property can be searched for and claimed on ShowMeMoney.com.
