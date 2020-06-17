Treasurer Fitzpatrick encourages Missourians to check local papers to search unclaimed property list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to return unclaimed property to Missourians. Beginning Tuesday, the names of more than 126,000 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with unclaimed property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state.

“As we recover from the economic upheaval caused by COVID-19, I encourage all Missourians to check the unclaimed property list and claim any money that is rightfully yours,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “And I also encourage Missourians to take a look at the list—and if you see a name you recognize, let them know. It is always free to claim your unclaimed property and many claims can be filed online. ”

Missouri law requires notices be published annually listing the names of individuals whose unclaimed property of $50 or more has been turned over to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office in the past year.

The Madison County unclaimed property list appears on page 13A of this week’s issue of the Democrat News and will be published again in the June 24 issue. To see a list of papers running unclaimed property lists and publication dates, click here.

The Treasurer’s Office holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property. UCP is waiting for 1 in 10 Missourians and the average return is $300. You can search online 24/7 at ShowMeMoney.com.

