Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Monday announced his office is partnering with the Missouri Department of Higher Education to promote America Saves Week.
America Saves Week is an annual event encouraging Americans to save effectively. Each day, the Treasurer’s Office will use social media to highlight a unique theme offering tips to promote personal savings. MDHE will encourage smart saving for families as they prepare to send children to college as well as tips for current college students to ensure they graduate on firm financial footing.
“America Saves Week is the perfect opportunity for us to partner with the Department of Higher Education to spread awareness about the importance of saving money,” Fitzpatrick said. “With our MO ABLE and MOST 529 savings plans, as well as our financial literacy portal, the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office offers tools to help Missourians save their hard-earned money and plan for a stronger financial future.”
“We’re excited to partner with Treasurer Fitzpatrick on promoting America Saves Week,” Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education said. “Not only are we encouraging students and families to start saving for college early, but we’re also encouraging students to make smart financial decisions while they’re in college.”
America Saves Week began Monday and runs through March 2.
You can follow the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @MOTreasurer. The Department of Higher Education can be found on Facebook and Twitter at @MOHigherEd and @Journey2College.
