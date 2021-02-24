Treasurer Fitzpatrick, MDHEWD partner for America Saves Week

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Monday announced his office is partnering with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) to promote America Saves Week.

America Saves Week is an annual call to action for Americans to save for the future. Each day, the Treasurer’s Office will use social media to promote the importance of personal savings and highlight ways the office can help Missourians achieve their financial goals. MDHEWD will encourage smart saving for families as they prepare to send children to college as well as tips for current college students to ensure they graduate on firm financial footing.

"My office is committed to helping Missourians reach their financial goals,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “America Saves Week is the perfect opportunity for us to partner with the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to spread awareness about the importance of saving money. With our MO ABLE and MOST 529 plans, as well as our Financial Literacy Portal, the Missouri State Treasurer's Office offers tools to help Missourians save their hard-earned money and plan for a stronger financial future."