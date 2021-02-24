 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Treasurer Fitzpatrick, MDHEWD partner for America Saves Week
0 comments

Treasurer Fitzpatrick, MDHEWD partner for America Saves Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Monday announced his office is partnering with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) to promote America Saves Week.

America Saves Week is an annual call to action for Americans to save for the future. Each day, the Treasurer’s Office will use social media to promote the importance of personal savings and highlight ways the office can help Missourians achieve their financial goals. MDHEWD will encourage smart saving for families as they prepare to send children to college as well as tips for current college students to ensure they graduate on firm financial footing.

"My office is committed to helping Missourians reach their financial goals,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “America Saves Week is the perfect opportunity for us to partner with the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to spread awareness about the importance of saving money. With our MO ABLE and MOST 529 plans, as well as our Financial Literacy Portal, the Missouri State Treasurer's Office offers tools to help Missourians save their hard-earned money and plan for a stronger financial future."

“Planning ahead for education and training-related expenses can help minimize barriers to achieving career goals,” Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education, said. “America Saves Week is a great opportunity to remind ourselves and each other of the tools and resources available to help navigate that process and set us up for financial success.”

America Saves Week runs through Feb. 27.

You can follow the Missouri State Treasurer's Office on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @MOTreasurer. The Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development can be found on Facebook, and Twitter at @MODHEWD and @Journey2College.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Free Food for Kids

Every week until the end the May, families with children between the age of 3 and 18 years-old can pick up 7 suppers, 7 snacks and a gallon of…

+6
Snow Days
Democrat News

Snow Days

As the blanket of snow began to fall, last week, the eyes of school children filled with hopes of a snow day. Little did they know, their snow…

Douglas Eugene Smith
Obituaries

Douglas Eugene Smith

Douglas Eugene Smith, 51, died Friday, February 12, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born February 4, 1970 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri the son of …

Becky Shepard
Obituaries

Becky Shepard

Becky Shepard, 51, died Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born March 23, 1969 in Massachusetts, the daughter of Terry Joe and Jo Ann Rigg.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News