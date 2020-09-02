 Skip to main content
Treasurer Fitzpatrick recognizes #ABLEtoSave Month
Treasurer Fitzpatrick recognizes #ABLEtoSave Month

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Aug. 27 recognized #ABLEtoSave Month. Sponsored by the ABLE National Resource Center, #ABLEtoSave Month strives to increase awareness about ABLE programs and their valuable benefits for individuals with disabilities. Throughout August, the Treasurer’s Office has posted #ABLEtoSave facts on social media platforms.

“ABLE programs, including Missouri’s MO ABLE, can have a life-changing impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “Empowering individuals with disabilities to save their own money without the fear of losing their federal benefits was a huge step forward. Now, we must continue working to spread the word.”

Earlier in the week, Fitzpatrick joined fellow state treasurers and ABLE plan administrators in calling on the Social Security Administration to provide more clarity on issues relating to representative payees and back pay as they relate to ABLE accounts.

In July, Fitzpatrick called on congressional legislators to expand access to the ABLE program by passing the ABLE Age Adjustment Act. Read more here.

MO ABLE currently has 1,630 accounts and over $11.3 million in assets under management, making it one of the largest ABLE programs in the country.

Launched in 2017, MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI. For more information about the MO ABLE program and to take an eligibility quiz, visit moable.com.

