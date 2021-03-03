Treasurer Fitzpatrick recognizes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Monday recognized Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The purpose of the month is to raise awareness about inclusion for individuals with developmental disabilities in all facets of community life.

“ABLE programs, including Missouri’s MO ABLE, can have a life-changing impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “Empowering individuals with disabilities to save their own money without the fear of losing their federal benefits is a huge step forward. There is still work to be done and I look forward to continuing to spread the word about how this program increases opportunity, inclusion, and equity for individuals with disabilities.”

Launched in 2017, MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI.

Since taking office in 2019, the Treasurer has prioritized enrolling more individuals in the program. He has traveled to all corners of the state visiting agencies, sheltered workshops, and groups who work in the disability community to host informative presentations for their membership. Through these efforts to spread the word, MO ABLE has more than doubled in size.