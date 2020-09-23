Treasurer Fitzpatrick releases Sunshine request statistics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick released his fiscal year 2020 Sunshine Request statistics. During FY2020, the Treasurer’s Office received 119 Sunshine Requests. The average initial response time was 0.94 days, a rate of less than one day. During FY19, the Office received 99 Sunshine Requests and had an initial response time of 1.6 days.

“Despite working from home while facing a pandemic for the last four months of the fiscal year and an increase in requests, my office reduced our already low response time by approximately half a day. We are now responding to Sunshine Requests, on average, the same day they are made,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “This timely response should signify to Missourians how much my staff and I understand and value the Sunshine laws in our state and that we take our responsibility under that law very seriously. This is what I want from government—transparency and speed—and I am proud to meet these expectations.”

Treasurer Fitzpatrick is working to increase transparency across state and local governments, as well. In April, the Treasurer announced that he was expanding the Show-Me Checkbook, one of the most comprehensive state financial data portals in the country, to include local government expenditures. Currently, spending data from seven local governments can be searched on the interactive portal, with more in progress.

As the chairman of the Governor’s Informal Working Group on CARES Act Spending, the Treasurer strove to make the process as transparent as possible—streaming meetings online, launching a webpage dedicated to information about the CARES Act, and creating an interactive spending portal that tracks CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund spending across state government.

