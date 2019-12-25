Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Thursday recognized the fifth anniversary of the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act being signed into law Dec. 19, 2014.
“The ABLE Act laid the important groundwork for state programs, like MO ABLE, which have been game changers for individuals with disabilities. By allowing individuals with disabilities to save for their future without the risk of losing their federal needs-based benefits and providing tax benefits to parents saving for children with disabilities, ABLE programs provide financial independence and peace of mind. This is something we can all champion. I am proud to support MO ABLE every day here in Missouri and will continue working with our federal delegation to expand access to this program.”
MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save and invest without the risk of losing their federal needs-based benefits. Federal and state tax benefits also make this a valuable tool for eligible participants. Missouri’s MO ABLE program has over 1200 accounts and more than $5 million in assets under management, making it one of the largest programs in the country. The program was launched in April 2017.
More information about MO ABLE can be found at https://www.moable.com/.
