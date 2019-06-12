Have you ever been on a treasure hunt?
Years ago, that activity used to be a fun family or birthday party event. I wonder now if children even know what a "treasure hunt" is.
I can remember when my children were all young, all of my siblings and their families went to Florida for the Christmas holidays to be with my parents. My parents always had creative and interesting activities for the families to enjoy and in which to participate. (Keeps children busy and out of trouble so to speak)
One afternoon while we were there, my father gathered all of the grandchildren around him, got each family group together, gave instructions for the "hunt," and then sent them on their way to find his hidden treasure. They lived in the country, so the spaces to hide clues and keep everyone busy running here and there for quite awhile was easy. Clues were simple enough for the younger children to understand, but also tough enough for the older ones to work toward figuring out. Some of the clues were on fence posts, out in the citrus grove, under the edge of large rocks, posted on the mailbox pole, on the chain of the yard swing, and many more places. Enough clues were posted to keep all of the children running, squealing, laughing, and enjoying themselves for quite a while. Finally, one group found the "treasure" in the trunk of my father’s car. And to the delight of everyone, there was enough treasure for every child to enjoy. No one was left out. The treasure was items each child would appreciate.
My question to you would be this: Do you have any "treasures?" If so, what kinds of treasures are they? I’m certain all of us have items that are very special to us. Maybe something that belonged to our parents, our grandparents, an aunt or uncle. It might bring back special memories of when we were together with them. But it’s important for us to also remember that material possessions cannot bring us happiness. They can be stolen or become rusty and corrode and therefore worthless. Also, we will not take them with us when we pass away. Our earthly treasures cannot satisfy our emotional or spiritual needs, nor can they provide us with security. Why not check your treasure box and decide what are the most important items you possess. The Holy Bible reminds us that “Where you treasure is, there will your heart be also.”
By the way, thank God for your earthly father too; treasure him, respect him, and show him your love. Not just this coming Sunday on Father’s Day, but always. HAPPY FATHER’S DAY to all you dads.
