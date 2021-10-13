Treat the cause

There is not a day goes by that we do not hear of an adverse or devastating problem somewhere in the world.

It is definitely hard to say, but this is part of life here on this earth. No one is exempt No one is excluded. The issues we face are not confined to one geological location, ethnic group, or age group. That is just the way it is.

The question we need to address is the cause of the situation. Quite often we have the tendency to focus on the symptoms rather than the solution to the cause.

The doctor asks, “What are your symptoms?”, and then treats those with medication. Sometimes these help, at least for the time being. But all too often we take matters into our own hands and rely on alcohol, or pills, or diverse entrapments to try and deal with the issues.

If we are over weight, maybe we need to watch our diet and exercise more. If we are having financial problems, maybe we need to watch our purchasing habits. If we are tired all the time, maybe we need to shut off the tv and get more sleep.