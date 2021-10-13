Treat the cause

There is not a day goes by that we do not hear of an adverse or devastating problem somewhere in the world.
It is definitely hard to say, but this is part of life here on this earth. No one is exempt No one is excluded. The issues we face are not confined to one geological location, ethnic group, or age group. That is just the way it is.
The question we need to address is the cause of the situation. Quite often we have the tendency to focus on the symptoms rather than the solution to the cause.
The doctor asks, “What are your symptoms?”, and then treats those with medication. Sometimes these help, at least for the time being. But all too often we take matters into our own hands and rely on alcohol, or pills, or diverse entrapments to try and deal with the issues.
If we are over weight, maybe we need to watch our diet and exercise more. If we are having financial problems, maybe we need to watch our purchasing habits. If we are tired all the time, maybe we need to shut off the tv and get more sleep.
These are all just personal issues, but there are always consequences for our actions whether positive or negative. Rather than searching for the actual cause of the problem, we prefer a quick fix so we can move forward with our lives. What should be the most important issue is that we determine the actual cause of the problem, then make the right decisions regarding the most effective treatment.
Be it a national, community, church, family, or personal issue, the cause is the most important underlying problem. If we are not willing to face the truth, decide on a solution, then move forward, we are only masking the issue and resolving nothing.
Maybe it means us becoming more involved in the lives of others. Maybe it means us participating in areas we have never before considered important. Maybe it means us studying more about a problem and finding the answers. Maybe it means us volunteering. Maybe it means us staying away from certain places or things. Maybe it just means we need to be more attentive to the world around us and asking the Lord to show us how we can help.
A temporary solution might help for the time being, but if we do not treat the actual cause of the problem, nothing lasting will prevail.