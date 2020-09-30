Treat trolley rolls in a little happiness

This week’s Fredericktown R-1 spotlight comes from the Fredericktown High School campus.

"As everyone is aware, this year has been unique and has required a great deal of additional work for all of our staff," Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs said. "Staff have been taking the extra work in stride and have put their all into making sure our students have a great experience, whether virtual or in-person. The high school slogan is 'The best part of the future is you,' and we wanted to make sure our staff know that we think they are the best part of our future, every one of them."

Friday, September 18, 2020, to show their appreciation to all staff at FHS and as a morale booster, the principals Craig Gibbs and Derrick Eaves decided it was time to spread a little happiness to the staff. After enlisting the help of the counselors Joanna Mathes and Carla Gibbs and social worker Amy Long, the group decorated a “treat trolley” with balloons, music, sweets, and drinks to deliver around the building.

“It was so nice of our principals, counselors, and social worker to recognize us with a treat. It was greatly appreciated,” High School Aide Becky Stamp said.

The “treat trolley” passed out more than 60 sweet treats and drinks to staff.

“The treat trolley was a great way to start a Friday morning," High School English Teacher Annie Cook said. "It is such a blessing to work in a place where you feel appreciated. It made my day.”

