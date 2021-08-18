Tripps celebrating 70th anniversary

While an anniversary is a momentary celebration, marriage is a timeless one.

Ed and Norma (Rainey) Tripp are observing their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 18.

In 1951, they didn’t know what life had in store for them, but they have since spent 70 years together serving others, always placing the Lord and their family first.

They are celebrated by their three children Perry (and Jan) Tripp, Sheri (and Jeff) Hudnall Harrison and Sheila Tripp; five grandchildren, Jennifer (and Jim) Sikes, Tabitha Hudnall, Kristen (and Jason) Starkey, Isaiah Hudnall, and Lindsey (and Chris) Smith; and 11 great-grandchildren.

If you see Ed and Norma, please wish them many more years together.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.