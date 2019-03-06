Try 3 months for $3

A Trivia Night benefiting Furever Paws and Claws Rescue will be held at 6 p.m., March 9 at the Fredericktown Eagles located at 411 Burris St.

The cost is $15 per person with tables up to eight individuals welcome. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with trivia beginning at 6 p.m. There will be a silent auction running continuously.

Mulligans, cash bar and concessions will be available for purchase.

For more information contact Charlet Pense at 573-701-4188.

