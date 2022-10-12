The Madison County Retired School Personnel is holding its second annual trivia night, Nov. 5, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first question will be at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available.
Bill Durham, retired foreign language teacher at FHS, will return as moderator.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will provide funding for the annual MCRSP scholarships.
"We were thrilled with the cooperation and assistance we received from everyone in our area during last year's inaugural event," MCRSP President-Elect David Stevens said. "Corporations and businesses alike donated money and prizes, the R-I school provided the facility. To make the evening more interesting, there is a 'side bet' that awards a traveling plaque to the winning team among each of the Fredericktown and Marquand-Zion school buildings."
For more information, contact Stevens at 573-944-3521.