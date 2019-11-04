{{featured_button_text}}

Furver Paws & Claws Rescue is presenting a trivia night, Nov. 9, at the Fredericktown Eagles.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Trivia begins at 6 p.m. There will be a silent auction, cash bar, concessions, and more. 

The cost is $15 per person with tables of up to eight players. Individuals are welcome.

Call or text Charlet at 573-701-4188.

