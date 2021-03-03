Truck Driver Training Scholarships back at MAC

Mineral Area College received $51,645 in U.S. Department of Transportation grant funding to continue to provide scholarships to the truck driver training program. The funding benefits current and former members of the United States Armed Forces and their spouses and children.

The funding provides full scholarships of $4,695 to students in the truck driver training program at MAC through September 2021. The aid is available to Missouri residents who are current or former members of the United States Armed Forces, including Guard members and Reservists, and their spouses and/or children.

The truck driver training program at MAC is a three-week course, with new sessions beginning every week. The first week of training is online, but students are encouraged to use the college computer lab where they have access to the program coordinator should they need assistance. The last two weeks of the program are held on the MAC Park Hills campus every day, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A limited number of scholarships are available to be distributed until Sept. 30. Interested parties are encouraged to contact MAC Truck Driver Program Coordinator Lacy Price as soon as possible to determine scholarship eligibility. She can be reached at 573-518-2238 or at Lacy.Price@BeATrucker.com.

Mineral Area College is one of sixteen educational institutions nationwide which received funds through the Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant program. The goal is to expand the number of commercial driver’s license holders possessing enhanced operator safety training to help reduce the severity and number of crashes on U.S. roads involving commercial motor vehicles.

