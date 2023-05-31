Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Truckin' Tuesday, presented by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, has returned for the summer. The event has already filled Azalea Park with family fun and of course food trucks twice this year.

It is held the fourth Tuesday of the Month through September at Azalea Park. The pavilion, playground and entire area around the park was full of community members playing and enjoying time with family and friends.

"It is great to see everybody communicating," Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board Member and Truckin' Tuesday Organizer Jane Parker said. "Nobody is on their phones and when you walk around everybody is laughing and enjoying everybody's company."

The second evening of the season was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 23, and featured music by Bobby Spain, a large row of ten food trucks and a kids hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The kids hour, which is new this year, provides a safe place for kids to have fun while their parents or caregivers make their way over to the food trucks to order dinner.

This month's Kid Hour was ran by the Fredericktown Police Department and featured fingerprinting and fun games with Safety Pup.

"The Kid Hour is a chance for parents to drop off their kids, pre-k through sixth grade, and mingle and not have to worry about their kids," Parker said. "Each month is something new. A group is either going to teach them a craft, play a game, or an educational story or something with them for that hour."

Parker said, this month Safety Pup and Police Officers with the Fredericktown Police Department played with the kids, talked about stranger danger and the buddy system, and there was fingerprinting of the kids for the parents to have, just in case.

Kids could be seen laughing and having a great time playing "Duck, Duck, Safety Pup," "Safety Pup Says," and other games.

Last month the Fredericktown High School Student Council hosted the Kid Hour and had finger painting and games for the kids.

As far as food goes, there were plenty of options to choose from. Ten trucks were in attendance, May 23. They were Chef's Kiss, The Farmhouse, Quesojitas, Montgomery's Minis & and More, Smoke Shack BBQ, Amy's Goodies, Casey's Cookin, Zimzala, Concessionaire Extraordinaire, and The Joyful Tree House Co.

The first month there were 6 trucks and the second saw 10, with several selling out of product during the first visit.

Parker said, the word is spreading among the food truck community, and she is finding more and more interested in coming every month.

When Parker took over the Truckin' Tuesday planning, she wanted to introduce more local musical artists, support the food trucks and pull people from all over the county to come in and enjoy the park.

The next four months, June 27, July 25, August 22, and September 26, will each have a different musical performer, a new activity during Kid Hour and hopefully more and more food trucks.