Truckin' Tuesday, hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, will return to Azalea Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 25. The Punches are scheduled as this months musical guest and Calvary Teens will be providing the "Kid Hour" from 5 to 6 p.m. As of July 18, 12 food trucks have joined the lineup, Mudcat Cafe, Roxy's Hot Grill, Chef's Kiss, Farmhouse, Quesajitas, Montogmery's Minis & More, ZimZala, Concessionaire Extraordinaire, The Joyful Tree House co., Copper Cactus, Casey's Cookin, and Iron Dogz. Follow Madison County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for any updates.