Truckin' Tuesday kicked off its first night in the park, June 22, with the hot Missouri summer temperatures taking a break and making way for a pleasant evening in the shade.
"Although we were working with a short time frame and lost a couple of vendors close to set up time, we were pleased with the community participation we had for our first Truckin' Tuesday," Madison County Chamber Board Member and Event Organizer Ashley Bales said.
With the short notice of the event, numerous food trucks had already committed to other locations and one had transportation related issues on its way to the event.
However, despite only having a few trucks, the park slowly started to fill with patrons and soon it was hard to find a seat.
Ghee Ghee's Kitchen was serving up tasty quesadillas as fast as it could and Amy's Goodies had dessert covered with its fried pies and shaved ice.
After the great turnout from the community, it has been decided by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Fredericktown to hold Truckin' Tuesday once a month.
"Truckin' Tuesdays will be the fourth Tuesday of each month throughout the summer and fall, as long as we are getting vendor participation," Bales said. "We chose to offer it monthly so that it wouldn't cause undue hardship on our amazing local eateries but also give our community a chance to try something new on occasion."
Bales said, the evening times of the event will allow families to take part in the event and possibly, at some point down the road, they may look at offering live music in the park as well.
"Truckin' Tuesday gives people a different option for dinner in the evenings," Fredericktown Ward II Alderman Daytona Brown said. "Whether it be picking up dinner to go, or staying and enjoying our city parks, it brings people into our beautiful town."
Owner of the local food truck, Ghee Ghee's Kitchen, Jacob Bellew said as a business owner and member of the community he thought it was a nice event.
"One of our goals when we started was to help grow the community or set up at places to draw people to," Bellew said. "The downtown parks are beautiful and there are hopefully going to be more opportunities to draw people from the surrounding areas to downtown Fredericktown."
The next Truckin' Tuesday will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 27, at Wanda Priest Park.
Organizers are looking for vendors to set up at the event. If you have a food truck and are interested, contact Bales at 573-561-4289 or Brown at 573-944-6171.
Generators are suggested, but electric is available for purchase if the vendor contacts Bales or Brown prior to the event.
