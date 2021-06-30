Bales said, the evening times of the event will allow families to take part in the event and possibly, at some point down the road, they may look at offering live music in the park as well.

"Truckin' Tuesday gives people a different option for dinner in the evenings," Fredericktown Ward II Alderman Daytona Brown said. "Whether it be picking up dinner to go, or staying and enjoying our city parks, it brings people into our beautiful town."

Owner of the local food truck, Ghee Ghee's Kitchen, Jacob Bellew said as a business owner and member of the community he thought it was a nice event.

"One of our goals when we started was to help grow the community or set up at places to draw people to," Bellew said. "The downtown parks are beautiful and there are hopefully going to be more opportunities to draw people from the surrounding areas to downtown Fredericktown."

The next Truckin' Tuesday will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 27, at Wanda Priest Park.

Organizers are looking for vendors to set up at the event. If you have a food truck and are interested, contact Bales at 573-561-4289 or Brown at 573-944-6171.

Generators are suggested, but electric is available for purchase if the vendor contacts Bales or Brown prior to the event.

