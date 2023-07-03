Related to this story

Michael E. O'Brien Sr.

Michael E. O'Brien Sr., 67, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born December 1, 1955 in St. Louis, the son of Patrick L. and …

Fireworks put on hold

The Board of Aldermen for the City of Fredericktown voted to “postpone” the fireworks display scheduled for July 2.

Taking it to the tee

After a decade-long hiatus, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce brought back its annual golf tournament last week.