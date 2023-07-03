The next Truckin' Tuesday event, hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 25, at Azalea Park.

Each event includes a "Kid Hour" from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. where kids in pre-school to sixth grade can come and hang out while their guardians visit the food trucks. The area is roped off with civic groups offering games, crafts, or educational fun for the kids during that time, all for free.

There will also be musical entertainment under the pavilion. Information about upcoming Truckin' Tuesday details including musical guests, "Kid Hour" specifics and a list of food trucks can be found on the Madison County Chamber of Commerce event page as they become available.