{{featured_button_text}}

Truman State University has released its academic honor rolls for the fall 2019 semester.

Molly Sikes of Fredericktown was named to the President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Kayli Ballew and Julia Sikes were both named to the Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List, featuring students with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99.

To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri's public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state's public colleges and universities. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 23 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly recognized Truman as the No. 10 master’s university in the nation.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments