Truman State University announces December graduates

Truman State University has released the names of students who graduated at the conclusion of the fall semester.

Included on the list was Kayli Ann Ballew, of Fredericktown, who graduated summa cum laude. Summa cum laude is the honor for graduates with a grade point average of 3.9 or better.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 25 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 6 master’s university in the nation.

