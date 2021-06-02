 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truman State University announces honor rolls
0 comments

Truman State University announces honor rolls

{{featured_button_text}}

Truman State University has released its academic honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester.

The President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, includes Kayli Ballew of Fredericktown.

The Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List, featuring students with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99, includes Julia Sikes of Fredericktown.

To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 24 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 12 master’s university in the nation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Going for gold
Democrat News

Going for gold

  • Updated

Earlier this month, nine Fredericktown athletes traveled to North County High School to compete in the MAAA Track & Field Special Olympics.

Rachel Nicole Howson
Obituaries

Rachel Nicole Howson

Rachel Nicole Howson, 39, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Marquand. She was born December 3, 1981 in St. Louis, the daughter of Lindell Elwood W…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News