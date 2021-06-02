Truman State University announces honor rolls

Truman State University has released its academic honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester.
The President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, includes Kayli Ballew of Fredericktown.
The Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List, featuring students with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99, includes Julia Sikes of Fredericktown.
To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.
Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 24 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 12 master’s university in the nation.