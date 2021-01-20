Truman State University President's and Vice President's list

Two local students, attending Truman State University, received academic honors from the fall semster.
Kayli Ballew of Fredericktown was named to the the President’s List for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Julia Sikes of Fredericktown was named to the the Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List, featuring students with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99.
To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.