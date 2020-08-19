Trump Middle East Doctrine: Peace

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the lead in The New York Times is to praise something accomplished by the Trump Administration, you know that the ‘something’ must have been a big deal.

That was the case this week as those of us who are a fan of peace, stability, and democracy were greeted with the massive development that President Trump had helped broker a historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A deal which is built around full recognition of Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state and a normalization of relations between the two countries to promote additional peace and prosperity in the Middle East. The agreement is being hailed as one of the most significant in the last 25+ years in the region and marks a huge movement towards more Arab states recognizing Israel’s importance.