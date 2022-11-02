Tuesday is Election Day

Election day is quickly approaching with poles opening at 6 a.m., Nov. 8, for the General Election.

There are no local contested races this election, but there are still races at the state and national level as well as several amendment issues.

The race for United States Senator has voters choosing between Eric Schmitt, Republican, Trudy Busch Valentine, Democrat, Jonathan Dine, Libertarian, and Paul Venable, Constitution.

Scott Fitzpatrick, Republican, Alan Green, Democrat, and John A. Hartwig, Jr. are the three candidates for State Auditor and Jason Smith, Republican, Randi McCallian, Democrat, and Jim Higgins, Libertarian are the three running for the District 8 U.S. Representative.

There are several constitutional amendments on the ballot this election.

Amendment No. 1, if passed, would allow the General Assembly to invest in municipal securities. There is no estimated cost increase, but instead it is projected to increase interest revenue by $2 million per year on the state end and $34,000 a year on the local side.

Amendment No. 3, would remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one.

Amendment No. 4, iregards police force funding, and Amendment No. 5 would place the National Guard in its own department.

A copy of the full ballot can be found an page 7 of this edition of the Democrat News.