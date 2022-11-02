 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday is Election Day

  • 0
vote button
Alan Kopitsky

Election day is quickly approaching with poles opening at 6 a.m., Nov. 8, for the General Election.

There are no local contested races this election, but there are still races at the state and national level as well as several amendment issues. 

The race for United States Senator has voters choosing between Eric Schmitt, Republican, Trudy Busch Valentine, Democrat, Jonathan Dine, Libertarian, and Paul Venable, Constitution.

Scott Fitzpatrick, Republican, Alan Green, Democrat, and John A. Hartwig, Jr. are the three candidates for State Auditor and Jason Smith, Republican, Randi McCallian, Democrat, and Jim Higgins, Libertarian are the three running for the District 8 U.S. Representative.

There are several constitutional amendments on the ballot this election. 

Amendment No. 1, if passed, would allow the General Assembly to invest in municipal securities. There is no estimated cost increase, but instead it is projected to increase interest revenue by $2 million per year on the state end and $34,000 a year on the local side. 

People are also reading…

Amendment No. 3, would remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one.

Amendment No. 4, iregards police force funding, and Amendment No. 5 would place the National Guard in its own department.

A copy of the full ballot can be found an page 7 of this edition of the Democrat News. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evelyn Kay Durso

Evelyn Kay Durso

Evelyn Kay Durso, 85, formerly of Marquand, died Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born Saturday, February 6, 1937 in St. Louis, one of three …

Marriage License

Marriage License

Mahlon Hoover Brubaker, 25, of Farmington, to Wilma Gingerich Miller, 27, of Farmington

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Steven R. Mifflin & wife to Charles T. Ford & wifeQCD: Charisse Ligon Newton to Christina WhitedWD: Aaron J. Calhoun & wife to…

The truth about vaccines

The truth about vaccines

There’s an old saying that holds “bad information can travel halfway around the world before the truth puts on its shoes.”

Euldine Catherine McWilliams

Euldine Catherine McWilliams

Euldine Catherine McWilliams, 92, long-time resident of Jackson, and recently of Centerton, Arkansas died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Mrs. McW…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News