Turkey Hunters: MDC wants fall feathers
Turkey Hunters: MDC wants fall feathers

Turkey Feathers

MDC is asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and share feathers from birds they harvest this fall for part of a new research project to help improve wild turkey management in Missouri. This image is of wild turkey feathers.

 Photo Provided by Joe Jerek, MDC

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and share feathers from birds they harvest this fall for part of a new research project to help improve wild turkey management in Missouri.

MDC will send participating hunters materials needed to submit feathers, including a postage-paid envelope for feather submissions. The materials will contain instructions about which feathers to submit. MDC asks hunters to return the requested feathers in the postage-paid envelope provided. Participating hunters will also need to include the Telecheck identification number for the harvested bird to help MDC determine from which Missouri county it was taken.

MDC asks participating hunters to retain their turkey carcasses until MDC materials arrive, or to remove a wing from the turkey and several feathers from the lower portion of the breast.

Turkey hunters who want to participate in the MDC research project can get more information and provide their mailing addresses at mdc.mo.gov/turkeyfeathers. They can also call MDC at 573-815-7901 ext. 2940, or email MDC’s Wild Turkey Management Program at wildturkeymgmt@mdc.mo.gov.

For more information on turkey hunting in Missouri, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

