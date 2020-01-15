A storm, which came through town late Friday into early Saturday, brought with it large amounts of rain water and flooded roadways.
The Fredericktown Fire Department received a call around 2:30 a.m., Saturday for a water rescue on Hwy Z near Ozark Manor.
Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said the driver attempted to cross the flooded roadway, and the front end of the car went into a ditch.
Crews were able to get the driver out of the vehicle to safety, and there were no injuries.
"When you see a flooded roadway, there is no way to know how deep it really is or what could be under the water," Clark said. "Turn around, don't drown."
Clark said water can be very powerful and just 12 inches of water can wash a large SUV off of the road.
"Saving a few minutes off of your drive is not worth the risk," Clark said. "You do not know what the road looks like under the water either. It is possible the blacktop has washed away or large rocks have gathered in the center."
Clark said the situation becomes even more dangerous at night when visibility is even lower.
"Flash flooding is something that comes up quick and at times goes down just as quickly," Clark said. "Crews are not always going to be out to put cones in the road. It is simple, if you see water on the road turn around."
Clark said this is not just something for drivers either.
"It is just as dangerous to walk through a flooded roadway," Clark said. "It only takes six inches of fast moving water to knock an adult over."
Fredericktown firefighters are trained for water rescues in case of emergency, but Clark urges everyone to think twice and never cross a flood roadway.
