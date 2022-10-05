Turning workday on its head

Several times throughout the school year local teachers have a workday. The purpose of these days is to offer additional education and training opportunities for staff. This year Fredericktown R-I took a different and new approach for one of its scheduled work days.

Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said, the workday, called Ed Camp, offered staff a chance to learn about all types of topics, and he was open to suggestions.

In the end, teachers had 23 different sessions to choose from with topics ranging from learning to use office equipment, retirement, cooking, and more.

"Topics vary from Gary Turner from The Depot doing a cooking class," Henson said. "We have our SROs doing self defense. We have teachers doing some classes relevant to instruction."

Henson said, some classes covered mental wellness and there was even a person coming in to talk about being prepared at home, security preparation.

"We have all these kinds of topics and teachers will be able to choose what they want to go to," Henson said. "I started the sign up sheet and I will say they just went crazy to sign up for the sessions they wanted."

Henson said, the district wanted to have a wide variety of things for the teachers to attend.

Teachers had six session slots to fill and the only restriction was to fill two of them with DCI, district continuous improvement, classes, one covering academics and the other covering behavior.

Henson said, the other four sessions teachers filled with whatever class interested them.

In between session C and D, each building had a nice lunch for everyone. Some enjoyed fried chicken, others had barbecue, and two buildings feasted on Pasta House.

The whole day took a lot of coordination and appeared to be quite an operation. It took place throughout all the buildings, but everything seemed to run smoothly.

Henson said, when he was approached about session suggestions, he did not turn anything away.

The first four topic options were related to PSRS, PEERS, retirement and finances. No matter where staff are at in their career, just starting or nearing retirement, there was someone there to teach about options.

People often think teachers are experts in everything, but sometimes its nice to have a crash course in tools they use every day. Teachers had the choice to attend sessions covering Lumen, Google Suite products, and even building equipment such as laminators, die cut machines, binding machines and the copiers.

Some of the most popular options revolved around food. Turner with The Depot Cafe offered classes all day long. His first three covering easy breakfast meals and the last three covering easy and healthy dinners. Turner whipped up an eggs benedict so quickly, he had everyone in the room convinced they could replicate it at home.

At the high school, Cindy Mungle offered easy recipes, tips and tricks on meal planning. The soup she was cooking filled the entire hallway leading to the FACS room with a wonderful aroma.

Tracy King is the queen of the Digital Teacher Side Hustle, having already sold more than a million dollars worth of digital educational products. She offered a session for her fellow educators to help them learn how to get started and tips for creating content which sells.

Eddie Dunivan taught a session entitled "Dealing with Difficult People." During this session, he covered topics such as dealing with negativity in the workplace, developing patience and empathy and coping strategies for emotional/mental overload.

Then, for those looking for something a little more hands on, SRO Jordan Myers and SRO Mike Tiefenauer offered an introduction to self defense and situational awareness in the FIS Cafeteria. This session covered awareness of surroundings, self defense techniques and escapes from physical interactions.

No matter the interests, there was something for everyone. The Ed Camp is certain to grow into even more options next year.

"It is something new, something different," Henson said. "It's giving them a chance to choose their path, choose their own learning."