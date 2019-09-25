{{featured_button_text}}

Twelve Mile Church will be hosting its annual homecoming services Sept. 29, beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m.

Worship services will be at 11 a.m. with lunch being served immediately after the close of these services at about noon. Special singing will begin approximately 1 to 1:30 p.m. Featured singers will be The New Journeymen.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Everyone is welcome. You don't have to be "coming back home" for these services as you are welcome to come worship with us for the first time and any time.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments