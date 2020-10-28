Twelve Mile Baptist Church hosts SEMO Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry

Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold a Mobile Food Pantry at Twelve Mile Baptist Church, Hwy 67, Fredericktown, November 7. Distribution starts 2 p.m.
This is a drive-thru pantry. No one will be allowed on the property before 1 p.m. Upon arrival you will be directed where to park. Everyone is to stay in their vehicle while on the property. No buildings or bathrooms will be open to the public.
Only one allotment is allowed per household. There is a maximum of two allotments per vehicle.
