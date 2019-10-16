{{featured_button_text}}

Twelve Mile Baptist Church is hosting a SEMO food giveaway at the church Oct. 19.

All persons are eligible as there is no income guidelines but they will need to bring their own box/bag. Distribution is at 2 p.m. The church is located on the east side of Highway 67 approximately 12 miles south of Fredericktown. For questions please call 573-783-2816.

