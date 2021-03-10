Twelve months later: Despite pandemic Missouri moved forward

The state also continues to make progress with COVID-19 vaccine administration efforts. Missouri received national recognition on its COVID-19 vaccine plan, which was submitted to the CDC in October 2020. Missouri’s plan was used as a framework by other states in developing their own plans.

“Our team worked diligently for months to ensure we were prepared to execute our vaccine plan, which has since led us to initiating vaccinations for over one million Missourians in less than three months with an extremely limited supply,” Governor Parson said. “This has been an incredible collaborative effort, and I want to thank all of the agencies and partners involved for their hard work and dedication.”

To provide Missourians with accurate information regarding the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they may be eligible for vaccination, the state launched MOStopsCOVID.com in November 2020 before vaccines arrived in Missouri.

In February, the state launched the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a secure registry tool to assist Missourians in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The navigator helps streamline the vaccination process by notifying registrants upon activation of each phase, alerting them when they become eligible, and reminding them to return for their second dose if applicable.