Two FHS seniors have special graduation ceremony

Two members of the Fredericktown High School Class of 2020 had their own graduation ceremony, Thursday afternoon.

Noah Jenkerson and Briley Reed have both chosen to join the U.S. Army this summer. Both will have to begin their army commitment prior to the regular FHS commencement exercises scheduled for June 18.

In front of a small group of family, friends, R-I faculty, administration, and board members, the two got to participate in graduation three weeks earlier than their fellow classmates.

