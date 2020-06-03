You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two FHS seniors have special graduation ceremony
0 comments

Two FHS seniors have special graduation ceremony

{{featured_button_text}}

Two members of the Fredericktown High School Class of 2020 had their own graduation ceremony, Thursday afternoon.

Noah Jenkerson and Briley Reed have both chosen to join the U.S. Army this summer. Both will have to begin their army commitment prior to the regular FHS commencement exercises scheduled for June 18.

In front of a small group of family, friends, R-I faculty, administration, and board members, the two got to participate in graduation three weeks earlier than their fellow classmates. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Over 33,000 served
Democrat News

Over 33,000 served

In March, when schools were closed and uncertainty filled the hearts of the community, Director of Food Service Sherri Reed and her amazing te…

Voting location change
Democrat News

Voting location change

The voting location for the June 2, 2020 Municipal General Election is changed from the Armory to Follis Place, 702 Plaza D., next to Follis &…

+2
Purrs and kisses
Democrat News

Purrs and kisses

Hannah Lewis has wanted to be a veterinarian since she was a little girl and now that she has been accepted into the University of Missouri's …

+2
Flocking good time
Democrat News

Flocking good time

Pink flamingo sightings have been popping up all over town as Madison and Iron County Relay for Life continue their fundraising efforts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News