Two FHS seniors receive Hamilton Scholarship
The Fredericktown Community Association of R-I Employees (CARE) and the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) proudly presented their joint scholarship to two recipients, Mallory Mathes and Grant Shankle.

Mallory is the daughter of Rebecca Blackman and Ryan Mathes. Grant is the son of Eddie and Jennifer Shankle. Both recipients plan to attend Mineral Area College. Mallory will be focusing on general studies to eventually pursue a career in medicine and Grant’s intends to major in business.

The Garland and Ilerea Hamilton Scholarship is awarded in the couple’s memory to graduating seniors who plan to further their education and who meet the academic standards. Normally, a $1,000 nonrenewable scholarship is awarded and Mallory was this year's recipient. However, additional funds were available for a one-time $500 scholarship, which was awarded to Grant.

Both the CARE and MCRSP organizations wish Mallory and Grant well in their future endeavors.

