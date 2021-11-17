Two Fredericktown Singers Make All-State Choir
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericktown City Council met for its regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting, Monday.
WD: Josiah F. Cureton to Jedidiah StarkeyWD: Donald W. Crites & wife to Mary Jane CritesBEN: Donald W. Crites & wife to Sally M. Toole…
As the sirens were blaring and residents began moving to their basements, area first responders did the opposite. They chose to drive into tow…
Kenlee Montgomery, Ivan Smallen, Jessica Smothers, and Nicole Lawrence, members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter, received their American FFA …
Jackie Lynn Baldwin, 41, of Fredericktown to Katie Lee Harris, 35, of Fredericktown
Vicky Denise Brewington, 50, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born January 19, 1961 to Larry Brewington Sr. and Mary Porte…
The Fredericktown United Methodist Church will hold its annual Coat Boutique from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 13 at the church located at 216 S. Main St.
November 1, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on October 18, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and First …
October 28, five Fredericktown FFA members, who are officers, loaded up and headed to the 94th National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Barbara Roselie Hennen, 76, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born January 1, 1945, in Fredericktown to Joh…