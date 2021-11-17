 Skip to main content
Two Fredericktown Singers Make All-State Choir

Two Fredericktown High School students were named to the All-State Choir. Alyssa Sample is all-state soprano. Curtis Lewis is first alternate bass.

 Alan Kopitsky

