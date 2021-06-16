Two injured, in accident Friday

A crash, followed by another traffic incident left two injured and Hwy 72 shut down for roughly 2.5 hours.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states, at 3:09 p.m., a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Luis M. Salinas-Velasco, 21, of Perryville, was traveling west on Hwy 72 in Junction City, one mile east of Hwy OO when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Nicole L. Minson, 27, of Fredericktown, head on.

According to the patrol, Salinas-Velasco received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center. Minson, who's injuries were reported as serious, was transported by Air Evac to Mercy South.

According to the report, both of the drivers were wearing a safety device.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as "total."

After the road was cleared, a second call went out at 4:30 p.m., for lines down on Burris Street, right near Hwy 72 where the crash occurred.

The Fredericktown Fire Department said, a semi truck, which had been moved to the parking lot of A&M Restaurant until the roadway was clear, got caught on some low hanging telephone wires causing the electric pole to snap and the road to remain closed for an additional 1.5 hours.

Black River Electric Cooperative Crews were called to the scene to repair the broken pole and reported power was fully restored in roughly 4 hours.

