Two injured in accident on Hwy OO

Two juveniles were injured in a crash, on Hwy OO last week.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:20 p.m., Oct. 28, when a 2012 Ford Focus, driven north by a 16-year-old juvenile of Fredericktown, pulled into the path of a 2003 Pontiac, driven south by John R. Walka, 29 of Patton.
The report states, the juvenile driver sustained moderate injuries and a 15-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both were listed as wearing a safety device. The two were transported by EMS to Madison Medical Center.
MSHP lists both vehicles as totaled.