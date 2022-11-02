 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two injured in accident on Hwy OO

  • 0
Accident on Hwy OO

Two juveniles were injured in a crash, on Hwy OO last week.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

Two juveniles were injured in a crash, on Hwy OO last week.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:20 p.m., Oct. 28, when a 2012 Ford Focus, driven north by a 16-year-old juvenile of Fredericktown, pulled into the path of a 2003 Pontiac, driven south by John R. Walka, 29 of Patton. 

The report states, the juvenile driver sustained moderate injuries and a 15-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both were listed as wearing a safety device. The two were transported by EMS to Madison Medical Center. 

MSHP lists both vehicles as totaled. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evelyn Kay Durso

Evelyn Kay Durso

Evelyn Kay Durso, 85, formerly of Marquand, died Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born Saturday, February 6, 1937 in St. Louis, one of three …

Marriage License

Marriage License

Mahlon Hoover Brubaker, 25, of Farmington, to Wilma Gingerich Miller, 27, of Farmington

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Steven R. Mifflin & wife to Charles T. Ford & wifeQCD: Charisse Ligon Newton to Christina WhitedWD: Aaron J. Calhoun & wife to…

The truth about vaccines

The truth about vaccines

There’s an old saying that holds “bad information can travel halfway around the world before the truth puts on its shoes.”

Euldine Catherine McWilliams

Euldine Catherine McWilliams

Euldine Catherine McWilliams, 92, long-time resident of Jackson, and recently of Centerton, Arkansas died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Mrs. McW…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News