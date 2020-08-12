You are the owner of this article.
Two injured in collision Saturday
Two injured in collision Saturday

A weekend collision in Fredericktown left two people injured.

The Fredericktown Police Department reported that at approximately 10:50 p.m., Aug. 8, a 2005 GMC Sierra, was being driven south on Cap America Drive by Kevin S. Huffman, 57, of Fredericktown. As Huffman approached the intersection of Cap America Drive and Route Z, he drove the GMC into the path of a 2000 Chrysler Town & Country being driven west on Route Z by Danny A. Clifton, 21, of Marquand. The Chrysler then struck the driver's side of the GMC, causing Huffman to run off the south side of the roadway.

The report states two of Clifton's passengers were treated on the scene by EMS from Madison County Ambulance District and St. Francois County Ambulance District and were taken by those ambulances to area hospitals.

