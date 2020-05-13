Two injured in crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two individuals were injured in a two-vehicle accident May 7 in Madison County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 12:45 p.m. on U.S. 67 north of Fredericktown, a 2007 Mercury Milan driven by Karen Kelly, 53, of Bonne Terre, struck the rear of an implement being towed by a 2013 New Holland Tractor operated by Keith Lerche, 49, of Fredericktown.

Kelly received moderate injuries and was taken to Madison Medical Center. Her passenger, Meghan Jones, 26, of Farmington, was seriously injured and airlifted to SSM Health Center St. Louis University Hospital.

* * * *

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in an unrelated report, says that, at 2:32 p.m., March 9, on MO 72 at Burris Street in Madison County, a 2015 Nissan Versa driven by Danielle L. Williams, 22, of Arcadia struck the rear of a 2010 Kia Rio driven by David L. Hodge, 20, of Fredericktown.

Two 15-year-old juvenile passengers from Fredericktown, and Loren C. Lawson, 53, of Fredericktown were taken to Madison Medical Center with minor injuries.

The report states all involved were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0