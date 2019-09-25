{{featured_button_text}}
Participants in this year's Central Methodist University Worship Band were recently announced by Dr. Ryan McLouth, music ministry program director. 

Thirty-seven students will be involved for the Fall 2019 season, including two from Fredericktown. They are Mikayla Kinkead, freshman, of Fredericktown – vocals; and Cora Spain, freshman, of Fredericktown, -- vocals.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

