Two men killed after crash on Highway 67

Two men, one from Fredericktown and one from Mineral Point, were killed after a crash on U.S. 67, south of Maple Street in Farmington Friday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, at 7:18 a.m., 67-year-old Paul E. Smith of Mineral Point was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 67 when he struck the front of a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Josh Boyer, 25, of Fredericktown.