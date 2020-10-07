Two men killed after crash on Highway 67

Two men, one from Fredericktown and one from Mineral Point, were killed after a crash on U.S. 67, south of Maple Street in Farmington Friday morning.
Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by Assistant Coroner Greg Armstrong. According to reports, Boyer received serious injuries and was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis where he later died.
The report states Boyer was wearing a seat belt and Smith was not wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles were totaled.
