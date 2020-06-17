Two teens injured in crash

Two Fredericktown teens were injured in a crash on Highway 72 at Lincoln Drive early Friday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just after midnight, Braydin Mullins, 18, was driving a 2001 Isuzu Trooper north. As he was making a left turn, a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Clyde Satterfield, 40, of Perryville, failed to stop for a stop sign and struck the Isuzu.
Mullins received moderate injuries while his passenger, a 15-year-old male, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center by ambulance.
