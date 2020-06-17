Two teens injured in crash
0 comments

Two teens injured in crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Fredericktown teens were injured in a crash on Highway 72 at Lincoln Drive early Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just after midnight, Braydin Mullins, 18, was driving a 2001 Isuzu Trooper north. As he was making a left turn, a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Clyde Satterfield, 40, of Perryville, failed to stop for a stop sign and struck the Isuzu.

Mullins received moderate injuries while his passenger, a 15-year-old male, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center by ambulance.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Life goes on
Democrat News

Life goes on

The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it quarantine, face masks and fear, among other things, to the entire world. But for Vernon, 86, and…

Ryan Matthew Carver
Obituaries

Ryan Matthew Carver

Ryan Matthew Carver, 28, of St. Louis, formerly of Farmington, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. He was born in Crystal City, Missouri No…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News