Two teens injured in crash

Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Two Fredericktown teens were injured in a crash on Highway 72 at Lincoln Drive early Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just after midnight, Braydin Mullins, 18, was driving a 2001 Isuzu Trooper north. As he was making a left turn, a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Clyde Satterfield, 40, of Perryville, failed to stop for a stop sign and struck the Isuzu.