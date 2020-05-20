U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campgrounds at Wappapello to open soon

Keeping in line with state and federal guidelines, the Corps of Engineers is pleased to announce Corps operated campgrounds at Wappapello Lake will open for the season just in time for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
All Corps campgrounds will open May 22. This includes all of Greenville, Redman Creek and Peoples Creek campgrounds (developed campgrounds) as well as all primitive campgrounds and primitive camping.
In an effort to help ensure the safety of our visitors and staff members, campsites at developed campgrounds will be available only through reservations. First come, first served camping will be temporarily suspended requiring all campers to have advanced reservations prior to their arrival at the campground. Reservations for camping can only be made on-line at www.Recreation.gov. Phone reservations will be an option again once the call center reopens.
All Day Use facilities will remain open, with the exception of the continued closure of beaches, playgrounds, the fish cleaning station and the Visitor Center, until further notice. Picnic Shelters will reopen for use (No Reservations) to groups of 10 OR LESS, in accordance with prescribed social distancing guidelines. All Special Events remain cancelled through June 30. The Corps will re-evaluate during the month of June when special events may resume. Day Use Fee Collection remains suspended until October 1, 2020.
Ensuring the safety of our visitors and staff members is the most important action the Corps can take, given the situation with the COVID-19 virus. It is important to note state and federal guidelines can quickly change, impacting the operation of Wappapello Lake’s facilities. The Corps will do everything possible to continue to announce those decisions via Facebook and through our local media partners.
Additional information on modifications, closures, or other restrictions related to USACE Project Areas will be announced as soon as changes occur. Follow us on Facebook for any new announcements or news regarding the public safety precautions taken during the COVID-19 situation.
