U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campgrounds at Wappapello to open soon

Keeping in line with state and federal guidelines, the Corps of Engineers is pleased to announce Corps operated campgrounds at Wappapello Lake will open for the season just in time for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

All Corps campgrounds will open May 22. This includes all of Greenville, Redman Creek and Peoples Creek campgrounds (developed campgrounds) as well as all primitive campgrounds and primitive camping.

In an effort to help ensure the safety of our visitors and staff members, campsites at developed campgrounds will be available only through reservations. First come, first served camping will be temporarily suspended requiring all campers to have advanced reservations prior to their arrival at the campground. Reservations for camping can only be made on-line at www.Recreation.gov. Phone reservations will be an option again once the call center reopens.