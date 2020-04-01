U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closures at Wappapello Lake continue

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) recreation areas, including campgrounds, visitor centers, beaches, fish cleaning stations, and the lake management office areas at Wappapello Lake will continue to remain closed. Day use areas and boat ramps will remain open until further notice.

In addition, all camping reservations scheduled through April 30 are now cancelled, and this date may be extended. Individuals with paid reservations will be contacted by email and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees. Individuals should not attempt to contact Recreation.gov directly to request a refund or a cancellation fee may be charged. Wappapello Lake USACE campgrounds will remain closed until further notice. This decision was made with an abundance of caution, and is intended to protect visitors and staff.

All other special events, including USACE-sponsored events, interpretive programs, fishing tournaments, site visits, and public meetings will continue to be put on hold until further notice.

The USACE regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures, but must keep the safety and health of all visitors as well as its employees as our priority in response to COVID-19. The COVID-19 situation is fluid and fast moving, and we thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through these unprecedented issues.

Additional information on modifications, closures or other restrictions related to USACE facilities at Wappapello Lake will be announced as these situations are reevaluated. Information is subject to change according to federal, state and local advisories and requirements. For more information call the Wappapello Lake Project Office at 573-222-8562.