U.S. Route 67 in St. Francois, Madison, Wayne, and Butler Counties will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement striping.

This section of roadway is located from the Jefferson County line to U.S. 160 in Butler County.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, March 27 through Monday, April 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs during this moving operation. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam at 417-469-2589, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.